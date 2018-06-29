Glasgow Rebuilding and Recovering

Gloria Maupin and her family are ready to move on after a tornado destroyed their home. The twister also damaged their barn, garage and cars. Now, almost two months later, the Maupins still don't live at home.

"We are going to be rebuilding, and that's what we're doing right now," said Maupin. "Doing 'dozing, and moving earth, and then they'll be ready to build our home."

Although she'll miss her old house, Maupin's earth home won't be built on the previous foundation.

She said volunteers are a big help.

"People that we didn't know," Maupin admitted, "just because they wanted to come and help you."

About 300 volunters brought equipment to Glasgow for the cleanup. Residents appreciate it, but they need more help.

"The fence building is a big issue," said Stephanie Fuemmeler, community volunteer coordinator. "There's a lot of people who need a lot of fence built, so we're needing people to come and help build the fences."

If you want to help, call Fuemmeler at 1-660-338-2300.