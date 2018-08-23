Glass company to appeal OSHA penalties

PARK HILLS (AP) — An official with a southeast Missouri glass company where a worker suffered third-degree burns says the firm will appeal proposed penalties of $122,000.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the proposed penalties Wednesday for Piramal Glass USA Inc. in Park Hills. On Thursday, Scott Winder, human resources director for Piramal's Park Hills division, said the citation will be appealed.

He says the events that led to the fire remain under investigation.

The accident happened July 11. OSHA says molten glass bottles fell on the production floor and ignited residue that had leaked from machines. A 34-year-old machine operator suffered burns on his legs and hands.

OSHA says the worker was not provided fire-retardant protective clothing, as required by the company's own policy.