Glass: Royals Must Lock Up Young Talent Long Term

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City Royals owner David Glass says small-market franchises must do whatever it takes to lock up young talent long term, even if it's a sometimes risky proposition.

Glass says he expects General Manager Dayton Moore to begin discussions with first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Mike Moustakas as early as this season. Both are considered cornerstones of the young team after arriving from the minors last season.

Glass spoke to The Associated Press during a stop on the Royals' caravan.

The Royals are expected to field the youngest team in baseball this season, though that hasn't diminished expectations. Many expect them to challenge Detroit in the AL Central.