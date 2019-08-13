Global Warming Film Showing in Columbia

Friday, July 07 2006

"We're going to have to do a number of different things as we move forward in the future, renewable energy, conservation. Those kinds of things are going to be very important, but coal is going to be in our future as well. It's in the marketplace now, people are building new, coal-fired power plants, and it will be part of our energy future."

Because of the city's renewable energy law, the department will have to use 2% of renewable resources by 2008, 5% by 2012, 10% by 2017 and 15% by 2022.

"That first 2% we intend to get using some landfill gas generation, as well as some wind generation, which we are working on a project now to bring some in. So, we intend to be able to meet our renewable goals with the projects we are already moving forward with."

Gore's documentary shed more light on the subject of global warming, as the Water and Light Department hopes to help develop a cleaner Columbia.

Reported by Hayley Sherga

