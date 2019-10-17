GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike

15 hours 23 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:05:35 AM CDT October 16, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative contract deal that could end a monthlong strike that brought the company's U.S. factories to a standstill.

The deal, hammered out Wednesday after months of bargaining, won't bring an immediate end to the strike by 49,000 hourly workers. They will likely stay on the picket lines for at least two more days as two union committees vote on the deal. Then members have to approve it.

Terms of the tentative four-year contract were not released, but it's likely to include some pay raises, lump sum payments to workers, and requirements that GM build new vehicles in U.S. factories. Early on, GM offered new products in Detroit and Lordstown, Ohio, two of the four U.S. cities where it planned to close factories.

The company offered to build a new electric pickup truck to keep the Detroit-Hamtramck plant open and to build an electric vehicle battery factory in or near Lordstown, Ohio, where GM is closing an assembly plant. The battery factory would employ far fewer workers and pay less money than the assembly plant.

GM and the union have been negotiating at a time of troubling uncertainty for the U.S. auto industry. Driven up by the longest economic expansion in American history, auto sales appear to have peaked and are now heading in the other direction. GM and other carmakers are also struggling to make the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's trade war with China and his tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have raised costs for auto companies. A revamped North American free trade deal is stalled in Congress, raising doubts about the future of America's trade in autos and auto parts with Canada and Mexico, which last year came to $257 billion.

Amid that uncertainty, GM workers have wanted to lock in as much as they can before things get ugly. They argue that they had given up pay raises and made other concessions to keep GM afloat during its 2009 trip through bankruptcy protection. Now that GM has been nursed back to health — earning $2.42 billion in its latest quarter — they want a bigger share.

If approved, the contract agreement will set the pattern for negotiations at Fiat Chrysler and Ford. It wasn't clear which company the union would bargain with next, or whether there would be another strike.

The union's International Executive Board first has to vote on the GM deal, then union leaders from factories will travel to Detroit for a vote on Thursday. The earliest workers could return would be after that.

In past years, it's taken a minimum of three or four days and as long as several weeks for the national ratification vote. Workers took almost two weeks to finish voting on their last GM agreement, in October of 2015. Then, skilled trades workers rejected it, causing further delays.

This time around — with a federal corruption investigation that has implicated the past two UAW presidents and brought convictions of five union officials — many union members don't trust the leadership and likely won't want to return to work until they've gotten a chance to vote on the deal themselves.

In August, the FBI raided the suburban Detroit home of UAW President Gary Jones. He has not been charged and has not commented on the raid. Earlier this month, Jones' successor as union regional director in Missouri was charged in a $600,000 embezzlement scheme, and another UAW official pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from union vendors. Eight other people — including five UAW officials — have been convicted over the past two years of looting a jointly run Fiat Chrysler-UAW training center for blue-collar workers. Another official was charged in September.

There's also no guarantee that the first contract deal with GM will pass. Some workers on the picket lines said they may not vote for the first offer.

"We're not just going to take the first thing that they give us," worker Tina Black said in September from the picket line at an engine and transmission plant in Romulus, Michigan, near Detroit's main airport.

But Louis Rocha, president of a UAW local in Orion Township, Michigan, said recently that union bargainers have taken strong positions against the company. "I think we're going to be OK," he said of the ratification vote.

The strike had shut down 33 GM manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S. It was the first national strike by the union since a two-day walkout in 2007 that had little impact on the company.

More News

Grid
List

NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:49:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in Climate

Vape store owner speaks out after Parson announces 'Clean the Air' campaign
Vape store owner speaks out after Parson announces 'Clean the Air' campaign
MEXICO – A vape business owner defended their products after Governor Mike Parson released his ‘Clean the Air’ campaign Tuesday.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:11:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Police search for person who fled after car crash
Police search for person who fled after car crash
COLUMBIA — Police chased a person through Columbia Wednesday night after they said the suspect failed to pull over for... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:07:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Galloway issues audit of funds under Department of Commerce and Insurance
Galloway issues audit of funds under Department of Commerce and Insurance
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit Wednesday of the Insurance Dedicated Fund and the Insurance Examiners'... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

African American Heritage Trail markers unveiled in Columbia
African American Heritage Trail markers unveiled in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Sharp End Heritage Committee unveiled seven new markers Wednesday that will be placed on the African American... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Dallas County Dog Breeder sued over conditions at kennels
Dallas County Dog Breeder sued over conditions at kennels
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Cory Mincey and Puppy Love Kennel of Dallas... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

New campaign teams up with gun dealers to prevent suicides
New campaign teams up with gun dealers to prevent suicides
COLUMBIA - In an effort to decrease the number of suicides across the state, a non-profit group is teaming up... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:45:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender
Man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender
MILLER COUNTY - A Tuscumbia man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for failure... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Three former Cole County EMS employees claim discrimination
Three former Cole County EMS employees claim discrimination
JEFFERSON CITY - Three former Cole County Emergency Medical Services employees filed lawsuits against the county on Monday, claiming discrimination... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:33:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Precautionary boil water advisory issued in Jefferson City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Missouri American Water customers in Jefferson City after... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:16:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Class-action lawsuit filed in response to Hyvee data breach
Class-action lawsuit filed in response to Hyvee data breach
COLUMBIA - A Pennsylvania law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against Hy-Vee. The lawsuit comes after the grocery... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 1:31:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
DETROIT (AP) — Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative contract deal that could... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:05:35 AM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Cole County man dies in tractor crash
Cole County man dies in tractor crash
COLE COUNTY - A St. Thomas man is dead after a tractor crash Tuesday evening. According to the Missouri... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:53:00 AM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

African American Heritage Trail markers to be unveiled Wednesday night
African American Heritage Trail markers to be unveiled Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - New trail markers identifying places of interest in the African American community are coming to the downtown Columbia... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:53:00 AM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

MU students to go to Hollywood with the Campus Movie Fest
MU students to go to Hollywood with the Campus Movie Fest
COLUMBIA - The local segment of a national student film competition called "Campus Movie Fest" (CMF) is starting Wednesday at... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:52:00 AM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Racist message mimicking Gentry Middle School home page appears on Google
Racist message mimicking Gentry Middle School home page appears on Google
COLUMBIA - The Columbia school district is investigating after a racist image imitating the web site of Columbia's Gentry Middle... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:24:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019 in News

MUPD: Sexual assault reported near campus
MUPD: Sexual assault reported near campus
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) is investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend near... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 7:53:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019 in News

Local watchers weigh in on Democratic debate
Local watchers weigh in on Democratic debate
COLUMBIA - Twelve Democratic presidential candidates took stage Tuesday night in Ohio while mid-Missouri viewers watched on television. The debate... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 7:44:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 39°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
3am 39°
4am 39°
5am 39°
6am 38°