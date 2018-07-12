GM Announces Expansion in Wentzville

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- General Motors is again expanding its suburban St. Louis plant in Wentzville, an expansion expected to create or retain 55 jobs.

The $133 million expansion announced Wednesday calls for GM to build a new 114,000-square-foot stamping plant. Construction will begin in July and the press is expected to be operational by early 2015. GM makes the full-size Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans at Wentzville.

The expansion is the second at the Wentzville GM plant announced in the past two years. The company announced in 2011 plans to invest $380 million and create or retain 1,260 jobs to produce new mid-size Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickup trucks, along with 400 new jobs to support demand for the Express and Savana.