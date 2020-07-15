GM to lay off some Missouri workers amid COVID-19 concerns
WENTZVILLE (AP) — General Motors will temporarily lay off a shift of workers at its assembly plant in Wentzville amid coronavirus concerns that have kept some employees home.
The company says a two-shift operation will allow it to operate as efficiently as possible while accommodating employees who are not reporting to work due to concerns about COVID-19 in the community.
The union says about 1,200 workers work in the third shift. The union says there have been at least 23 coronavirus cases at the plant.
The company said the layoffs are scheduled to begin July 20.
More News
Grid
List
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Kansas man who raped and killed a 16-year-old girl and fatally beat an 80-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson signed House Bill 1330 which granted the Heartland Port Authority 116 acres of state owned land.... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Commission is receiving threats after changing ambulance providers and purchasing ambulances from a... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-2 for the expansion of the local bar and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Planned Parenthood and Spectrum Health Care in Columbia have joined a network that provides free or... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said President Donald Trump is focused on and concerned about the possibility that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Move-in day for many students is only a couple weeks away and some still haven't signed a lease... More >>
in
Moderna coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' safety and immune response results in published Phase 1 study, but more research is needed
(CNN) -- A Covid-19 vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna in partnership with the National Institutes of Health has... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The same day that Missouri broke a record for new COVID-19 cases , Governor Parson said the... More >>
in
MEXICO - SSM Health, a catholic non-profit that owns St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico has signed a letter of intent... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Washington D.C. NFL football team announced on Monday it will retire the teams name and logo. Washington... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Former Mizzou basketball player, Sophie Cunningham, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18th. The WNBA player explains why... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Washington Redskins announced in a press release on Monday the team would be retiring its name and... More >>
in
TIPTON – While some schools may not know if the fall will have in-person classes. Some school districts are already... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A representative from consulting firm Cooperative Strategies laid out the next steps to the Columbia Board... More >>
in
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The SEC announced Tuesday the start of the soccer, cross county and volleyball seasons will be postponed... More >>
in
BOSTON (AP) — The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or... More >>
in