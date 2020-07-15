GM to lay off some Missouri workers amid COVID-19 concerns

By: The Associated Press

WENTZVILLE (AP) — General Motors will temporarily lay off a shift of workers at its assembly plant in Wentzville amid coronavirus concerns that have kept some employees home.

The company says a two-shift operation will allow it to operate as efficiently as possible while accommodating employees who are not reporting to work due to concerns about COVID-19 in the community.

The union says about 1,200 workers work in the third shift. The union says there have been at least 23 coronavirus cases at the plant.

The company said the layoffs are scheduled to begin July 20.

