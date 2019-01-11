Go COMO no longer accepts fast passes as payment on its buses

1 day 28 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:25:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Go COMO stopped selling and accepting 30-day and 25-ride fast passes on Jan. 9. Bus riders will now have to get ticket books, available at the Wabash station and online. 

The change comes after Columbia City Council approved an ordinance in November, which Mayor Treece introduced. 

Juthika Thaker rides the bus to work at the Women's and Children's Hospital. 

"I have a car but I'm learning to drive, so I thought this would be the best way to commute," she said. 

Thaker said she recently ordered her new ticket books online.

"I was very appalled to know that they are not giving us the thirty-day unlimited pass because those tickets, it's just single-time use," she said. "I think for people who commute on a regular basis, they should have some fast pass or things like that."

She also said having to carry a ticket book would make it harder for riders to pay for their bus trip.

"It's very cumbersome, you have to keep the tickets with you all the time," Thaker said. "With one pass I can just put it in my wallet or something and I can use it everywhere."

City of Columbia's spokesperson Brian Adkisson said Go COMO had issues with the fare boxes in the buses, causing some people with fast passes to be able to ride for free. 

Customers who had rides left over in their fast pass won't be able to redeem those. 

Adkisson also said, "Given the inability of the fast pass system to track how many times a fast pass had been used, we are unfortunately unable to provide refunds."

Bus rider Dorothy Vetter said the city gave enough heads-up to users about the change. 

"They used the double map and the announcement was on there," she said. "It was communicated okay, everyone knew about it."

Despite the change, Go COMO will continue to offer the semester-long bus pass. 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Public Works plow drivers treating roads around the clock
Columbia Public Works plow drivers treating roads around the clock
COLUMBIA - Columbia plow drivers might not be able to get to neighborhood routes until Sunday morning, according to Columbia... More >>
8 minutes ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 Friday, January 11, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST January 11, 2019 in News

Tiger Tots Preschool stays open despite other childcare closures
Tiger Tots Preschool stays open despite other childcare closures
COLUMBIA - Dozens of preschools and daycares around Boone County closed early or shut down on Friday due to poor... More >>
51 minutes ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 Friday, January 11, 2019 2:02:00 PM CST January 11, 2019 in News

Court: State, Governor Can't Be Sued Over Public Defenders
Court: State, Governor Can't Be Sued Over Public Defenders
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri and its governor cannot be sued over the state's underfunded and understaffed public defender... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 Friday, January 11, 2019 12:15:00 PM CST January 11, 2019 in News

Girl, 9, stops mom's knife attack on brother in St. Louis
Girl, 9, stops mom's knife attack on brother in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl managed to stop her mother's knife attack on her 5-year-old brother... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 Friday, January 11, 2019 10:57:00 AM CST January 11, 2019 in News

Closings and Cancellations
Closings and Cancellations
Closings and Cancellations To report a school closing or other event cancellation, please click here . This page was... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 9:15:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Kansas prison escapee apprehended in Independence
Kansas prison escapee apprehended in Independence
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A man who escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility on Monday is back in custody. Corrections... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 8:06:11 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Fulton homeless shelter prepares for winter rush
Fulton homeless shelter prepares for winter rush
FULTON - A Fulton homeless shelter prepared for a spike in visitors Thursday in preparation for the cold weather coming... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 7:47:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians stock up on groceries before expected snow
Mid-Missourians stock up on groceries before expected snow
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians are stocking up on food essentials at grocery stores Thursday to prepare for the expected weekend snow.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 6:56:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Ashland chief wins America's Favorite Crossing Guard award
Ashland chief wins America's Favorite Crossing Guard award
ASHLAND- Police Chief Lyn Woolford was presented with the award for “America’s Favorite Crossing Guard” at a school assembly at... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 5:51:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Jefferson City officials worried about contamination in recycling bins
Jefferson City officials worried about contamination in recycling bins
JEFFERSON CITY- Over the past few months, officials in Jefferson City have seen a rise in contamination of their glass... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 5:47:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Department of Health takes first steps towards statewide medical marijuana rollout
Department of Health takes first steps towards statewide medical marijuana rollout
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health & Human Services (DHSS) has received more than 250 applications and... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 5:24:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Rowden questions provisions, language in Amendment 1
Rowden questions provisions, language in Amendment 1
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans signaled on Wednesday that one thing they hope to address this legislative session is... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 4:00:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Missouri Senate gets off to rocky start over rules dispute
Missouri Senate gets off to rocky start over rules dispute
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate is off to a rocky start to its new session because of... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 3:36:11 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Parents of boy who died of bacterial meningitis sue hospital
Parents of boy who died of bacterial meningitis sue hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a 9-month-old Springfield baby who died of bacterial meningitis are suing a Springfield... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 3:31:28 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Standoff ends with arrest of Cole County man
Standoff ends with arrest of Cole County man
COLE COUNTY - A Jefferson City man is in custody after a standoff with police on Thursday morning. Cole... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:28:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

One in custody after police find marijuana in truck
One in custody after police find marijuana in truck
COLUMBIA - One man is in custody after police reported finding marijuana plants and packaged marijuana in a truck at... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:27:47 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Go COMO no longer accepts fast passes as payment on its buses
Go COMO no longer accepts fast passes as payment on its buses
COLUMBIA - Go COMO stopped selling and accepting 30-day and 25-ride fast passes on Jan. 9. Bus riders will now... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:25:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Snow storm: Safety tips from experts
Snow storm: Safety tips from experts
COLUMBIA – Some Missourians are already preparing for the snow storm on the horizon. KOMU 8’s Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:02:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
3pm 35°
4pm 34°
5pm 34°
6pm 33°