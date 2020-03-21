Go COMO suspends all fares until May 1

COLUMBIA - Starting Friday, Go COMO, the city of Columbia's public transit system, is suspending all fares, including para-transit, until May 1, 2020.

Per Go COMO, passengers are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Go COMO has hand sanitizer on every bus for passengers to use. Antibacterial spray is used to clean all handholds and stainless steel. Bus floors are cleaned daily as well.