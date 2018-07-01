Go Girl Run Keeps High Energy Through Rain

COLUMBIA- Despite the storms, over one thousand runners crossed the finish line at Columbia's second Go Girl Run.

Ultramax Sports put on the event and the MU Women's and Children's Hospital returned as the title partner. A significant portion of each entry fee went directly to a chartiy supporting women.

"What's unique about it is that women do things together and celebrate each other and help each other," sponsorship director of Ultramax Sports Clint St. John said. "A big component of this event is training for people who have been inactive in their life and they want to become active. We help them take the steps forward."

The race is designed to celebrate women, health and fitness and support women-centered charities in the area. Women could run in teams or individually, and a few men stepped up to the start line ready to run as well.

"Go Girl Run is an awesome race," St. John said. "It's an extremely high energy race due to the ladies that run it. They're awesome. It's a wonderful, non-competitive atmosphere. It's a true celebration."

There was a half marathon along with a 5K run, and Go Girl Run plans to continue to expand.