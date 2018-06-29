GoColumbiaMo website attacked for the second time

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia's GoColumbiaMo website was running slowly Thursday due to a potential distributed denial of services (DDOS) attack on the web domain.

At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday morning, the city's IT staff was alerted to a DDOS attack against the city's website. According to a news release from the city, this form of attack is designed to make the city's website inaccessible by flooding the site with requests from multiple sources. DDOS attacks do not usually result security breaches.

"There may be intermittent access to the website while we fix this issue," said Information Technologies Assistant Director Mark Neckerman. "We are working with our vendors to resolve the issue."

The city's website went down December 26 of last year due to a similar massive amount of traffic flooding the site, which caused it to overload and stop the server from responding, leaving all website external services down.

[KOMU.com has edited this story to correct a misspelling.]