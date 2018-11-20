Gohn Leads Tigers in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tigers completed the third and final round of golf at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown on Wednesday. Missouri finished in 13th place with a final total of 919. The Tigers went 297-307-315 on the event and stayed close to the 12th place team, BYU, who scored 918.

UC Davis took the tournament with a total just five over par. San Diego State and Pepperdine tied for second, and Big 12 opponent Oklahoma came in fourth with an 890 score.



Missouri's Taylor Gohn hit eight over par after shooting even in the first round and just two over in the second. Gohn (72-74-80-226) had a total of four birdies in the first and second rounds to help her into a tie for 31st place. Senior Marissa Cook finished close behind with a final tally eleven over par. Cook (74-75-78-227) hit two birdies in the final round, adding to the six she shot in the first and second rounds.

Sophomore Kate Gallagher tied for 55th place after hitting sixteen over par on the tournament. Gallagher (77-78-77--232) hit three birdies on the back nine of the final round. She recorded four birdies in the first and second rounds as well. Ariana Savich went 74-81-80 in the tournament for a 69th place finish while Kelly Osborne completed the tournament in a tie for 75th. Osborne recorded a birdie in the final round, giving her one birdie in each of the three rounds.

The Tigers will return to Columbia before heading out for more tournaments beginning in February. Missouri's next outing will be in Victoria, Texas at the Texas State Claude Jacobs Invitational.