Going Green All Around

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Friday, August 31 2007 Aug 31, 2007 Friday, August 31, 2007 12:47:10 AM CDT August 31, 2007 in News

The increased global attention on climate change has motivated some people to change the way they build. More and more "eco-friendly" buildings are springing up to aid the green transformation.

In the UK, plans are set in motion to build "eco-towns" with 100,000 "eco-friendly" homes. The homes will be built using recycled materials and efficient heating and water appliances. According to the BBC the homes will be powered by photovoltaic panels.

Earlier this year, New York built the first green skyscraper which is now home to the Hearst Corporation. And according to CBS news, the 46-story glass skyscraper is build on top of the original six-story building. The original building was gutted, then recycled and used to build the new parts of the skyscraper. The skyscraper features windows that let sunlight in but keeps the heat out.

Following suit, Chicago unveiled its first green residential high rise, last month. The tower features double tinted glass to control heat gain and loss as reported by Chicago Tribune. It also features a 11,000 gallon water storage tank that will allow the water to be re-used for landscaping purposes.

Homes, businesses and schools have resolved to go green. According to GreenTechnology.org, schools across the country have signed the Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS) resolution to follow greener standards when constructing new schools. School districts in New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut and California have signed the CHPS resolution.

