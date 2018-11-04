Going Out For A Walktoberfest

Walkers got ready for a trek through Cosmo Park all for a cause: reaching toward a cure for diabetes. The Show-Me Cosmo Club sponsored the annual event that raises money for local diabetes organizations that offer treatment and education.

"There's so many more things available for people today who have diabetes, and things are a lot better. A lot more education, we know a lot more about it, and it is because of things like today," said Judy Weitkemper of the Show-Me Cosmo Club. "There is something stronger than America's fastest growing disease. And that is you. It's people who are willing to do something about it."

Last year, the Register family raised the most money. They're back again to raise money for the cause that hits close to home. Alex Register was diagnosed with diabetes at just 27 months old after a series of health problems.

"Almost a month after staying in the hospital for pneumonia and croupe, we saw an ad in the newspaper about National Diabetes Day. And my husband and I sat there and said, 'I think we need to go to the doctor and see what's going on,'" said Susie Register, Alex's mother.

After glucose tests, doctors determined Alex had type one diabetes. Alex is now thirteen and used to monitoring his blood sugar levels and using his insulin pump.

"Everyday is normal. You just have to take insulin and test your blood five or more times a day," said Alex, who participated in the Walktoberfest event.

His parents say the disease can be scary when Alex's blood sugar levels get too low. Even so, life goes on.

"We weren't going to let the diabetes take over our life, we were going to control the diabetes, and that's what we've been doing for the last eleven years," Susie Register said.

The family hopes money raised at Walktoberfest will help those with diabetes to take control of the disease, which is Alex's goal.

"To find a cure so that people like me can live a normal life, and eat, and play things like a normal kid," he said.

Last year, the group raised more than $7,000 for local diabetes organizations.The numbers aren't in for this year's event, but organizers said they know they've surpassed last year's total.