Gold Medalist Equestrian Rider Visits Stephens

COLUMBIA - You can't look a gift horse in the mouth, but this weekend at Stephens College equestrian center, they were lucky to have the gift of an Olympic gold medalist as a guest.



"I have ridden with Melanie Smith once before. I rode with her last year actually, around this time. She has taught me a lot about working with the horse and being one with the horse. Just learning how the horse thinks and feels." Equestrian Olympic winner Emily Weber said.

The clinic instructed by Smith does not just have one sole purpose.



"It's just fun to help these young maybe future professionals, help them understand what it takes to make it with horses as a career. And the importance of developing your horsemanship skills as well as your riding skills." Smith said.

Being an olympic team gold medalist is something Smith does not like to boast about, but those attending her clinic found it to be inspiring...Along with another trait she exemplifies.

"Melanie is also really known in her industry for her training techniques so that really draws a lot of people in, as well as her accomplishments." Weber said.

This equine clinic was the perfect opportunity to be mentored by someone with much horse-sense.