Gold Takes Intrasquad Title

COLUMBIA - The 2012 Missouri Gymnastics team came out strong at the annual Black & Gold Intrasquad meet. The Gold team took the title, topping the Black 164.475-163.150. Mary Burke came out on top in the All-Around with a score of 39.300. Katelyn Trevino and Allie Heizelman also competed all-around, scoring 38.750 and 38.650, respectively.



The Gold team held the lead through the entire meet, starting off with a 38.775 team score on vault. Freshman Rachel Updike proved to be a strong competitor as she put up a 9.950 on her first vault as a Tiger. Tori Howard also contributed to the Gold team's score with a 9.700. Rebecca Johnson scored 9.650 and Heizelman put up a 9.475. For the Black team, Katelyn Trevino led the team with a 9.750 score followed by a 9.675 from Burke. Laura Kappler recorded a 9.625 and Brittany Bendoff put up a 9.600. The Black team came out with a 38.650 on the vault.



The score remained close after the second rotation as the Gold team came out with a running total of 77.125 after bars. The Black team finished bars with a total of 77.000. Heizelman led the Gold team with a 9.850 on her bar routine. Johnson put up a 9.625 on the bars and Brittani Price recorded a 9.575. For the Black team, Burke recorded a 9.875, while Trevino and Bendoff scored 9.625 and 9.650.



The Gold team took hold of an impressive lead after beam. Updike, Howard and Medrea helped guide the team to a 125.225 score after the third rotation as the Black team recorded a 47.600 for a running total of 115.550. Burke put up an impressive 9.900 on her beam routine and Cathryn Aliceaacosta recorded a 9.800.



The Tigers were energized on the floor and recorded impressive scores; Updike recorded a 9.950 to lead the Gold team, and Howard put up a 9.875 on her floor routine. Both Trevino and Burke scored 9.850 on floor to help guide the Black team to a floor total of 38.550 and a final tally of 163.150. The Gold team recorded a 39.250 on floor to finish with a team total of 164.475.



Had the scores of this evening's meet been calculated as a regular season meet, Missouri would have put up a total score of 195.750. The Tigers would have recorded a 48.725 on vault, 48.625 on bars and a 49.150 on the beam. This score ties the 2011 season high score on beam. On floor, Missouri would have scored 49.250.



The Tigers open the regular season on Jan. 8 at 2 P.M. when Mizzou hosts Iowa State at the Hearnes Center.