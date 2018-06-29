Golden Corral Evacuated After Bomb Threat

COLUMBIA - Management officials evacuated the Golden Corral on Clark Lane in Columbia Monday afternoon after a bomb threat.

According to Sergeant Joe Bernhard at the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the restaurant after the restaurant received an anonymous bomb threat via telephone call.

Bernhard said management at the restaurant decided to evacuate the building while officers searched for any suspicious packages or devices.

He said officers found nothing suspicious but they are staying on the scene to see if a bomb detection K-9 can go through the business and the parking lot as a precaution.