Golden Girls Take Second, Fifth at NDA Collegiate Dance Championships

DAYTONA BEACH, FL --The Golden Girls, University of Missouri's popular dance team, recently returned from Daytona Beach where they took second place overall in the NDA Collegiate Dance Championship Hip Hop division and fifth overall in the Jazz division.

This is the third year that the Golden Girls Competition Team has competed in two different categories, and the team's combined overall ranking was the second highest amongst all schools in the competition. Mizzou was one of only two schools that placed among the top five in both divisions.

Brigham Young University edged out Missouri by three-tenths of a point to capture the Hip Hop Championship, while the third and fourth place trophies were awarded to South Carolina and Louisville, respectfully. Connecticut rounded out the field in fifth place.

"Both of our dances were crowd favorites," said Shannon Fry, coach of the Golden Girls. "They loved our sassy jazz number as well as the high energy of our hip hop routine."

Just three-tenths of a point also separated the top five teams in the Jazz division of the competition. Brigham Young University took first place, followed by Purdue, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Golden Girls earned honors as National Collegiate Dance Champions in 1991, 1992, and 2003.

