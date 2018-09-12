Golden Opening for Royals

"There's nothing like it," said Royals manager Buddy Bell. "There's really absolutely nothing like it."

Familiar faces and new were on hand as they honored a legend. "All the players related well to Buck [O'Neil]." Royals owner David Glass said. "He was a baseball guy, and that was his whole life, and they remember the legacy he left."

The Royals also recognized gold glover Mark Grudzielanek."He shows you what he's made of," Glass said. "He has the knee surgery. They're projecting him to come back end of April and before spring training is over. He's out there playing."

The Royals turned the nerves and anticipation into a golden performance beating the Red Sox. Tony Pena Jr. and Gil Meche made Dayton Moore look like he had the Midas touch."He's a great baseball guy," said Glass. "This is what he's done all his life. He worked with John Schuerholz for 12 years. He's very decisive, a good judge of talent, and knows how to build a winning team."

Pena Jr. Hit two triples and Meche had a blue Gil sparkle in his performance. "Something I'll never forget," Meche said. "

Being a part of this for my first year with Kansas City, having a great game, standing ovation, and it was a great day."Charlie found a golden ticket in a Wonka bar. Perhaps the Royals found one in Dayton Moore. Royals fans will see Japanese sensation Daisuke Matsuzaka make his debut for the Red Sox Thursday in Kansas City.