Golf as Networking Tool Prompts University Class

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For many, golf is more than a game - it's a business opportunity. That's why Washington University in St. Louis is helping students take up a sport that can be a powerful tool for networking.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the university offers international students a course on how to play golf. How popular is the program that began last year? All 20 spots in this year's class were claimed within 12 minutes, and the wait list includes 60 students.

Students from India, China, Iran, Romania, South Korea and Mexico took time away from studying law, chemistry, business or engineering to take the golf class.

Instructor Mark Lewis, club pro at the Highlands Golf and Tennis Center in Forest Park, leads the class of mostly beginners.