Golf tournament raises money for Miller County deputy

EUGENE - A local community hosted a golf tournament Friday morning to raise money for Tom McClelland.

McClelland is a Miller County deputy that collapsed due to an unexplained episode of cardiac arrest while serving a warrant in May.

Members of the Miller County Sheriff's office along with VFW Post 2442 and other members of the community teed off Friday at 8 a.m. at Redfield Golf Course in a four-man scramble to raise money for McClelland and his family.

Sheriff Bob Abbott said the benefit would help McClelland with his medical expenses. Law enforcement officers from Cole County as well as Lake Ozark also played.

Abbott also said he plans to tell McClelland who gave him CPR after he collapsed, since his memory of the incident has since been spotty. He went on to say that law enforcement officers in the area pull together in times of need.

"Here, law enforcement do pull together, as much as they can," Abbott said. "There's a lot going on in Missouri right now...but we're all pulling together as much as we can to help and support other law enforcement."

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to change the word "scrabble" to "scramble."]