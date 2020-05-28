Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away

BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the game plan to respect social distancing, some are just playing things business as usual.

Golf is a sport that already lent itself to social distancing.

"We figured if there was anywhere safe for people to go and knowing that people do need to get out, get some exercise, get some Vitamin D, we knew that we needed to be open," said Josh Black, the regional manager of Great Life Golf.

Eagle Knoll Golf Course put guidelines in place to protect its customers early on.

"We came up with this PVC piece that goes into the cup that allows the ball to stay up, so people won't have to touch the flag and the hole," Black said. "We went to single-riders, we wiped down our carts with a bleach and water solution right off the bat."

Jeff Schaumburg has been golfing at the course for about 10 years.

"I'm fortunate enough that, I live in Holts Summit and have four acres, so I get out and hit golf balls every day. I'm not stuck in a house like most people," he said. "But now it's great to get out and do this."

Schaumburg's friend, Ed Duke, travelled from Georgia to join him on the links. Duke said he felt safe on the course.

"It's easy. I rode with my friend out here and we ride in a cart together and everything is fine," he said.

Eagle Knoll has over 200 acres of course for golfers to use. Black said that is plenty of space for people to get a game in and forget about what is going on.

"We want people to take the risks that they want to take and do the things that they want to do," he said.

Black said he encourages their customers to do what they feel comfortable with.

"If you want to jump in a cart and ride with somebody that you are comfortable with, you know what they do, maybe you live together or maybe it's your best friend from across the street, by all means you should be able to take the risks that you want to take," he said.

Schaumburg said it all comes down to holding yourself accountable.

"There's no fans, just get out here and play," he said. "The holes are far enough apart, unless someone is being ignorant and getting up on you. Everybody enjoys it."

Black said he is looking for that same responsibility.

"Continue to be kind to people, continue to appreciate the things that are open. If you have trash throw it away yourself so that we all stay safe," he said.

If you do that, Schaumburg said a day on the course is just what you need.

"I'm tired of doing yard work," he said. "This is fun, I get away from it."