Golfers Tee Off for Special Olympics

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Special Olympics of Missouri hosted about 80 golfers Monday for its annual Swingin' For SOMO golf tournament. The event was held at Railwood Golf Club. Players support the Special Olympics Team of Jefferson City. Members of that team attended the golf outing and putted to complete golfers' ninth hole.

SOMO holds events throughout Missouri, some weekly. Later this week, the organization will hold its Armed Forces Bike Blessing & 2nd Annual SOMO Poker Run. At the end of the month, athletes will compete at the Missouri State Summer Games. To see the events calendar or to get involved with the organization, visit somo.org.