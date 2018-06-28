Gomes helps Royals beat White Sox 6-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonny Gomes drove in three runs, and the banged-up Kansas City Royals moved into a tie with Toronto for the AL's best record with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Kansas City played without outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Alex Rios, and designated hitter Kendrys Morales (left quad tightness) and catcher Salvador Perez (swelling in right thumb) each departed during the game. Cain was sidelined by a sore right knee, and Rios was scratched because of a stiff back.

All four players are day to day, and the AL Central champions held on for their second straight victory against the lowly White Sox. Kris Medlen (6-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Ryan Madson tossed a perfect ninth for his third save.

Kansas City (92-67) finishes the season with three games at Minnesota, while Toronto, which holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Royals, closes with a weekend series at Tampa Bay.