Good Samaritan Killed

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Man who stopped to help killed KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A 44-year-old Kansas city man was killed last night after he stopped to offer help in a hit-and-run accident. Kansas City police identified the good Samaritan as Jerry Smith. Police say Smith was struck by a vehicle as he tried to help direct traffic after a+ accident in which he was not involved. A white or light-colored car going about 80 miles per hour struck and killed Smith. Police say the car dragged him about half a block as it sped off. Police are looking for the vehicle that killed Smith.