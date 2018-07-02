Good Weather, Good Morning Turnout

Election judges in Columbia say the turnout is better than expected. They've had a steady stream of voters all morning. And they hope it continues into the afternoon.

In Columbia. Residents are facing six tax proposition issues. The propositions would raise sales taxes and develop fees to pay for roadwork, park projects and public safety needs.

But in Boonville, there is only one issue on voter's minds: Wal-Mart and whether the city should annex land for the Wal-Mart to be built.

Turnout in Boonville has also been good with more than 100 voters in the first two hours.

"We've heard they are expecting a turnout of 30-40%, which is a pretty good rate for this kind of election where there is only one issue," election judge Kathleen Conway said.

Polls are open until 7:00 this evening.