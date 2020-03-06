Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open

GRAND RAPIDS - Goodrich Quality Theaters, Inc., the company that recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, has confidence they will be able to keep their theaters open and continue to show movies at all of their locations.

The company owns the Forum 8 theatre located at 1209 Forum Katy Pkwy in Columbia.

Goodrich announced that a court-supervised reorganization process was the best plan of action for the company and that they believe the process will provide stability.