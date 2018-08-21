Goodwill opens new store in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City and MERS Goodwill celebrated the grand opening off a new Goodwill store Thursday morning.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony, along with other business leaders from the around the city.

President and CEO of MERS Goodwill Dave Kutchback said he hopes the new store is more welcoming than the store it is replacing.

"We were excited about the opportunity to get a store that has a donation drive-thru and the docks and a new look, you know, for our shoppers," Kutchback said. "We think that is an important part of being apart of the community."

Mark Kahrs, executive vice president of retail for MERS Goodwill said, "We have been in Jeff City for about 15 years and we love the community. What we have really tried to do in our new model is to really have a kind of bright and cheery store."

Kahrs said donations are a huge part of the store's operations and it is important for stores to have easy and accessible drop-off areas.

"What we are really looking for is for somebody to be able to just pull right off the street, drive right under our covered drop-off, have somebody come right out to their car, pick up their stuff and for them to be able to pick up their receipt and whatever other promotion we are going on and get back about their day," Kahrs said.

He said donating should not take too long.

"It is more about your heart and not about your time," Kahrs said.

Kutchback said, "Instead of things going to the dump or things not being reused, this is an opportunity for them to have an extra life."

Both Kutchback and Kahrs said it is also important to have stores that offer employment to a wide array of people.

"Our whole mission is about the power of work, helping people," Kutchback said. "So we work with a number of individuals whether they have a disability, whether they are economically disadvantaged, whether it is a program for people that are victims of domestic violence or could be an individual who needs a second chance in life, or it could be an individual that this is their first job or maybe it is their 15th job, but we believe that is an important part of the community."

Kahrs said MERS Goodwill is a community partner.

"We are here to help people find and maintain employment," Kahrs said.

The new store is located at 2821 South Ten Mile Dr. and is now open to the public.