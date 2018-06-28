Goodwill says it no longer wants old picture tube TVs

ST. LOUIS (AP) - It looks like you may have to find another way to get rid of that old picture tube TV taking up space in your basement.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the charitable organization MERS/Goodwill is no longer accepting donations of televisions with picture tubes because shoppers don't want to buy them and properly recycling them is difficult and costly.

The nonprofit will continue to take flat panel TVs, computers and other electronics.

As for getting rid of old picture tube TVs, a Missouri Department of Natural Resources website has information on recycling.