Goodwill seeks owner of $1,200 found with donated items

FESTUS (AP) — Administrators of a thrift store in suburban St. Louis are trying to reunite someone with $1,200 in cash that officials said appears to have been accidentally included in donated items.

As the interim president and CEO of the regional MERS/Goodwill, David Kutchback said the money was found Nov. 17 but likely was among items dropped off two days earlier at a MERS/Goodwill store in Festus, south of St. Louis.

Kutchback said such accidental donations happen more frequently around the holidays.

Anyone wanting to make a legitimate claim to the cash can call Goodwill at 314-982-8802.

If unclaimed after 30 days, the money will go to fund MERS/Goodwill programs that include a sheltered workshop serving individuals with severe disabilities and an employment center for people with autism spectrum disorder.