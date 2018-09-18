Google to Expand Ultra-Fast Broadband to KC, Mo.

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Search engine giant Google says it will expand its new ultra-fast broadband service into Kansas City, Missouri. Google announced in March that it planned to unveil the service in Kansas City, Kan., beginning in early 2012.

Company and city officials announced Tuesday that Kansas City, Mo., will be the second city to receive the service. Google says its new network will be capable of delivering Internet access more than 100 times faster than the home broadband connections provided by phone and cable companies across the U.S.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James says in a news release that the regional partnership between the two Kansas Cities will help ensure the entire region's success, making it one of the most attractive areas for entrepreneurs in the world.