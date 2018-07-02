Google to experiment with technology for citywide Wi-Fi

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City leaders have given Google permission to put antennas on light poles in parts of the city to test new technology that could lead to citywide wireless internet access.

The company that brought 1-gigabit internet speeds to both sides of state line in the metropolitan area four years ago is looking at whether it could use new technology to provide service to areas where it's too expensive to run fiber optic cable.

The Kansas City Star reports Google is unclear whether the tests will work when the broadband wireless connections might be of use to consumers.

The City Council on Thursday voted to allow Google to place antennas in eight parts of the city. Google says it might understand what's possible by the end of next year.