Goose Attacks Mo. Medical Office

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) - Operators of St. Louis County medical office are being advised to contact Missouri Department of Conservation officials for help after a goose attacked several

people entering and leaving the business.

The company provides dialysis services in southwest St. Louis County. KSDK-TV reported Tuesday that police received calls from several people who said the goose was attacking them. A police officer told the TV station that the goose attacked another officer.

Authorities believe geese may have a nest in the bushes outside an office in Kenrick Plaza, where the dialysis business is located. No one was seriously hurt. The property owners must receive a permit from the Conservation Department before removing the geese, which are federally protected.