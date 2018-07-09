GOP Attorney General Candidate Criticizes Koster over Initiative

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican nominee for attorney general is criticizing Democratic incumbent Chris Koster over the proposed ballot summary for a health insurance measure.

The question on the Nov. 6 ballot would bar state officials from creating a health insurance exchange without approval from the public or the Legislature. The Democratic secretary of state wrote a summary for the measure, but a Cole County judge last week rejected that version.

The attorney general's office reviews the form and legal content of proposed ballot summaries.

Republican Ed Martin said Tuesday the initial ballot summary was inappropriate, unclear and misleading.

Koster says it seems Martin misunderstands the attorney general's responsibilities. He says the attorney general's office must represent the state's elected officials.