GOP Cites Concerns Over Mo. Housing Agency Leader

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Republicans are raising concerns about the chairman of the Missouri Housing Development Commission because of discrepancies about where he lives.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that Jeffrey Bay is claiming homestead tax credits for a residence in Arkansas. Bay says his wife is living there but he lives in an apartment in Gladstone.

That Gladstone address also was a source of controversy this year, because Bay had been serving on the Parkville board of alderman. After a Kansas City television station reported his move, Bay resigned from the Parkville board.

The Missouri Republican Party and GOP Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder both have questioned why Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon has continued to back Bay as chairman of the state agency that provides incentives for affordable housing developments.