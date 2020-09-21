GOP Consultant Questions Early Voting Signatures

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A Republican political consultant is questioning whether supporters of an early voting initiative gathered enough valid signatures to get the measure for the November ballot.

Supporters have said they submitted about 300,000 signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow six weeks of early voting before Missouri elections.

To make the ballot, election officials must determine that those signatures were from registered voters and that they equal at last 8 percent of the vote cast in the 2012 gubernatorial election in six of Missouri's eight congressional districts.

Republican consultant Jeff Roe said he received copies of some of the petition pages under a Sunshine Law request. He projects that that the signatures will fall short in several districts.

Supporters remain confident they gathered enough signatures.