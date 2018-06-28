GOP donor revises account of remark about Missouri auditor

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican donor has revised his recollection of a comment that he says the state GOP chairman made against an auditor who later killed himself.

David Humphreys said Monday that he had gotten the date wrong when he released an affidavit last week asserting Missouri Republican Party Chairman John Hancock told him State Auditor Tom Schweich was Jewish.

Humphreys now says that occurred Sept. 12 - not Nov. 24, as he originally said.

The date matters, because Hancock has said he is sure he never said such a thing after learning Nov. 14 that Schweich actually was Christian.

Schweich fatally shot himself Feb. 26, just minutes after telling a reporter he wanted to go public with allegations that Hancock had been spreading false information about his religion.