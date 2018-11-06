GOP Files Complaint Over Sen. McCaskill's Flights

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Republican Party has filed a complaint with the U.S. Senate ethics committee over Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill's use of a private airplane. The complaint publicized Tuesday by Republicans comes after McCaskill said last week that she would pay the U.S. Treasury $88,000 to cover the costs of 89 airplane trips she organized through a company in which she and her husband have an ownership stake.

Politico.com subsequently reported that one of those trips was for political purposes -- when McCaskill traveled from St. Louis to Hannibal for a Democratic conference in March 2007.

McCaskill spokeswoman Maria Speiser said Tuesday the political trip was mistakenly billed to the government. She said McCaskill was embarrassed by the incident.