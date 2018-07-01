GOP Former Diplomat Wagner Wins Akin's House Seat

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former state Republican leader and U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg will succeed Todd Akin in Congress representing Missouri's 2nd Congressional District.

Unofficial results Tuesday night show Ann Wagner, of Ballwin, defeating Valley Park Democrat Glenn Koenen (KEE-nehn). Libertarian Bill Slantz of St. Charles and Constitution Party member Anatol Zorikova trailed the two major-party candidates.

The suburban St. Louis district was Missouri's only open U.S. House seat this year after incumbent Congressman Akin ran as the GOP's nominee for U.S. Senate.

Wagner is a former Missouri Republican Party chairwoman who also was co-chair of the Republican National Committee during President George W. Bush's first term.

Both Wagner and Koenen won multi-candidate party primaries in August to advance to the general election.