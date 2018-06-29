GOP Incumbent Graves Wins 7th Term for US House

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Republican Rep. Sam Graves has won a seventh term in Washington by defeating two challengers in Missouri's 6th Congressional District.

Unofficial results Tuesday night show Graves topping Democrat Kyle Yarber of Gladstone and Libertarian Russ Lee Monchil of Cameron.

Graves is a farmer and former state lawmaker who is chairman of the House Small Business Committee. Yarber is a former teacher and local planning commission member who works as historical director at the new Kansas City Auto Museum.