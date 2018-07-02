GOP Leaders Help Campaign for AG Candidate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A couple national Republican leaders are chipping in to help their party's Missouri attorney general candidate.

Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio was in suburban St. Louis earlier this week for fundraiser lunch to help GOP candidate Ed Martin. Texas Gov. Rick Perry is coming Monday for a meeting with business leaders in Columbia. Martin's campaign has suggested campaign contributions of $250 for those attending the business roundtable and $25 for those coming to a later meet and greet.

Perry already campaigned in Missouri for Martin, coming to Cape Girardeau this summer.

Martin served as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Matt Blunt. Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster is seeking a second term.