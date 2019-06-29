GOP-leaning group hits Democrats in new TV ads

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Republican-leaning fundraising group with ties to GOP strategist Karl Rove has launched a new phase of its $20 million ad campaign attacking Democrats.

Crossroads GPS is running television ads targeting five Democratic senators up for re-election in 2012. They are Bill Nelson of Florida, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Jon Tester of Montana, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Ben Nelson of Nebraska.

The group also is running ads on national cable TV outlets and in presidential battleground states including Colorado, Iowa, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada and Virginia criticizing President Barack Obama. It's also targeting a handful of House districts.

The ads will begin running Friday. Crossroads is spending about $7 million on the effort.

Crossroads and an affiliated organization, American Crossroads, spent $38.6 million in 2010 against Democrats.