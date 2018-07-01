GOP Missouri Governor Candidate Gives Campaign $750,000

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Republican nominee for governor has contributed an additional $750,000 to his campaign to oust Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Campaign finance records show Dave Spence made the contribution Friday.

Spence is the former president and CEO of St. Louis-based Alpha Packaging, which makes plastic bottles for pharmaceuticals and other personal health care products. He has contributed several million dollars to his campaign.

Missouri law gives candidates 48 hours to report campaign contributions of more than $5,000 to the state Ethics Commission.