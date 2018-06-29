GOP rivals spar in Missouri primary for attorney general

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two Republicans vying to become their party's nominee for Missouri attorney general are waging one of the state's most hotly-contested primary campaigns.

State Sen. Kurt Schaefer and political novice Josh Hawley, a University of Missouri law professor on leave to campaign, are slamming each other with attack ads in a race that also includes lawsuits and ethics complaints.

Voters will decide between the two in an Aug. 2 primary. The winner advances to face either former Cass County prosecutor Teresa Hensley or St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman, both Democrats, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Republicans hope to seize the office for the first time in more than two decades. If elected, Hensley, would be Missouri's first female to hold the position, which pays $116,000 a year.