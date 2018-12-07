GOP's Hawley spent $11M on successful Missouri Senate bid

18 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 2:30:38 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY— Republican Josh Hawley's campaign spent about $11 million to successfully unseat Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill despite the Democratic incumbent's significant financial advantage during their marquee U.S. Senate race, according to campaign finance reports released Thursday.

A month after the key GOP win, records show that Hawley spent about $3.9 million between Oct. 18 and Nov. 26, the weeks just before and after the Nov. 6 election. He brought in about $1.5 million in donations during that same time period.

That means Hawley received about $10.3 million in contributions during his campaign, not including another roughly $1.4 million in transfers from other sources.

Data on McCaskill's final spending and fundraising leading up to the election were not yet available online Thursday, but she outraised and outspent Hawley throughout the race. As of mid-October, McCaskill had spent a whopping $33 million throughout the campaign cycle.

Hawley won the Nov. 6 election by about 6 percentage points in Missouri, a state that has increasingly trended Republican in recent years. President Donald Trump won the state by nearly 19 percentage points in 2016, and nearly all statewide elected posts are held by Republicans.

The GOP had long targeted McCaskill's seat, but she's a crafty campaigner and had survived tough races before. In 2012, she defeated U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, who she considered the weakest Republican challenger during that election. Akin lost to McCaskill in the general election after saying women's bodies could prevent pregnancy in cases of "legitimate rape."

Hawley, who campaigned as a strong supporter of Trump, will assume the office in January. As the state's current attorney general, he will be replaced by now-Treasurer Eric Schmitt. Republican Gov. Mike Parson has not yet announced who he will appoint to replace Schmitt.

More News

Grid
List

JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Public Schools are considering changing school start and end times next year. Officials... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 9:50:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in Continuous News

MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM - MU Professor Emeritus Dr. George Smith has officially touched down in Stockholm, Sweden to begin a week of... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Former President George H.W. Bush made his final rest in Texas on Thursday, but his trip to the... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:53:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Ashcroft to review Hawley over alleged misuse of resources
Ashcroft to review Hawley over alleged misuse of resources
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will investigate Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley over allegations that he... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:43:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Columbia small businesses convene to discuss election results
Columbia small businesses convene to discuss election results
COLUMBIA - Small business owners in Columbia are meeting Friday morning to discuss how November election results will affect them... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:28:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

31 animals rescued from house fire prepared for adoption
31 animals rescued from house fire prepared for adoption
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society is prepping 31 animals for adoption which were previously rescued from a house... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 4:39:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Attorney General Josh Hawley briefs new AG on progress
Attorney General Josh Hawley briefs new AG on progress
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General and Senator-elect Josh Hawley briefed AG Designee Eric Schmitt on the accomplishments and progress of... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 3:33:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

GOP's Hawley spent $11M on successful Missouri Senate bid
GOP's Hawley spent $11M on successful Missouri Senate bid
JEFFERSON CITY— Republican Josh Hawley's campaign spent about $11 million to successfully unseat Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill despite the... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 2:30:38 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

MU researchers claim breakthrough in cancer research
MU researchers claim breakthrough in cancer research
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri have found out how an enzyme in the body helps tumors grow.... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 2:22:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Settlement in DeBrodie lawsuit signed by judge
Settlement in DeBrodie lawsuit signed by judge
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal judge approved the settlement in the death of Carl DeBrodie. The settlement was reached... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 11:47:00 AM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Guests waiting to pay final respects to Bush
Guests waiting to pay final respects to Bush
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on events honoring former President George H.W. Bush (all times local): 8:25 a.m.... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 9:29:00 AM CST December 06, 2018 in News

One in custody after car crash east of Columbia
One in custody after car crash east of Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police took a woman into custody early Thursday after a crash east of the city limits. It... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 7:29:00 AM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Medical marijuana becomes legal in Missouri Thursday
Medical marijuana becomes legal in Missouri Thursday
COLUMBIA - Changes to the state constitution regarding medical marijuana go into effect Thursday, but it will take more time... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 6:00:00 AM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 to get two new rescue dogs
Missouri Task Force 1 to get two new rescue dogs
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1 is getting two new life-find search and rescue dogs. The Missouri State... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 8:57:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Hawley, Schmitt to discuss transition & litigation
Hawley, Schmitt to discuss transition & litigation
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Josh Hawley and Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the transition... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Future of New Bloomfield's police coverage up in the air
Future of New Bloomfield's police coverage up in the air
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield’s police agreement with Holts Summit’s Police Department is weeks away from expiring, and as of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 5:42:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Wrongful death lawsuit in case of bullied teen moves to Boone County
Wrongful death lawsuit in case of bullied teen moves to Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - The wrongful death lawsuit in the Kenneth Suttner case has been moved to Boone County. Suttner's... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 5:38:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News

Columbia earns perfect score for city's LGBTQ laws and policies
Columbia earns perfect score for city's LGBTQ laws and policies
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia earned a perfect score and an all-star rating for the second year in a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 Wednesday, December 05, 2018 5:04:00 PM CST December 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 25°
11am 27°
12pm 29°
1pm 30°