GOP Senate Race Veers Conservative in Mo.

COLUMBIA - Missouri's three leading Republican U.S. Senate candidates all vow to "repeal Obamacare" and reduce government taxes, spending, regulations and debt.

With few substantive differences, businessman John Brunner, Congressman Todd Akin and former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman have been trying to distinguish themselves by emphasizing their personal backgrounds and asserting they are the most reliable, red-blooded conservative. They will face off in an Aug. 7 primary for the right to challenge Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The Republicans' run-to-the right strategy has been welcomed by McCaskill, who has sought to stake out the center for the November election by casting herself as a moderate eager to work with Republicans and Democrats alike.

Missouri is one of several key battlegrounds as Republicans attempt to wrest control of the Senate away from Democrats.