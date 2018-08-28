GOP senator praises McCain but says he's 'partially to blame' for White House flag controversy

13 hours 24 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News
By: Ashley Killough, CNN

(CNN) -- Republican Sen. James Inhofe told reporters Monday that Sen. John McCain was "partially to blame" for the controversy over the lowering of the White House flag.

Inhofe, a senior member of Senate Armed Services Committee, was highly complimentary of McCain but when asked about the flag flap he attributed it to the late senator's public spat with President Donald Trump in recent years. He described both men as "strong willed people."

"Well, you know, frankly, I think that John McCain is partially to blame for that because he is very outspoken. He disagreed with the President in certain areas and wasn't too courteous about it," Inhofe said.

On Saturday evening, the White House flag had been positioned at half-staff to mark the death of McCain, the former Vietnam prisoner of war and onetime Republican presidential nominee. But just after midnight on Sunday night, the flag flying above the White House was hoisted back to full staff.

Then on Monday afternoon, the White House once again lowered the flag to half-staff and Trump, in a statement, said he "signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment."

Trump initially tweeted condolences for McCain's family but did not praise the senator specifically. On Monday afternoon, he issued a statement saying, "Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country."

The President and McCain had an antagonistic relationship, and early in his presidential campaign, Trump declared the longtime Arizona senator not a war hero because he had been "captured."

Inhofe described McCain, who was a prisoner for five and a half years, as a hero multiple times. But when asked what he thought about Trump not using that word for McCain, Inhofe brushed it off.

"Oh, let them have their thing," he said. "I have no opinions about that. He was my hero."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Man charged in bank heist that evacuated grocery store
Man charged in bank heist that evacuated grocery store
COLUMBIA (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening to have explosives with him while robbing a Columbia bank... More >>
17 minutes ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:45:52 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with robbery and making a terrorist threat after Friday's bomb scare at the Hy-Vee... More >>
31 minutes ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:31:39 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Kansas City man gets 12-year prison sentence in I-70 shooting
Kansas City man gets 12-year prison sentence in I-70 shooting
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an Interstate 70... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:02:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

City staff to meet with Mayor's task force on Climate Action Plan
City staff to meet with Mayor's task force on Climate Action Plan
COLUMBIA - City staff and members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action and Adaptation will meet for the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Excessive speed blamed for deadly boat crash in Missouri
Excessive speed blamed for deadly boat crash in Missouri
CAMDEN (AP) — Authorities are blaming excessive speed for a boat crash that killed three people from Kansas at Missouri's... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:51:39 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Friends of Jefferson City shooting victim react
Friends of Jefferson City shooting victim react
JEFFERSON CITY - Friends of a Jefferson City shooting victim mourned 22-year-old Charon Session Monday. Session was supposed to... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 11:09:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag
Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag
WASHINGTON (AP) — Glowering in public and near-silent for two days, President Donald Trump relented under pressure Monday by tersely... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:56:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

The Latest: Shooting suspect had history of mental illness
The Latest: Shooting suspect had history of mental illness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida (all... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Hallsville mayor refuses to announce candidate for police chief
Hallsville mayor refuses to announce candidate for police chief
HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville City Council interviewed two candidates for the position of Chief of Police, but the mayor, Logan... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:00:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

GOP senator praises McCain but says he's 'partially to blame' for White House flag controversy
GOP senator praises McCain but says he's 'partially to blame' for White House flag controversy
(CNN) -- Republican Sen. James Inhofe told reporters Monday that Sen. John McCain was "partially to blame" for the controversy... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Police searching for suspect in Columbia hit-and-run
Police searching for suspect in Columbia hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a hit-and-run Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Boulevard and Again Street. Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Columbia priest responds to investigations within Catholic Church
Columbia priest responds to investigations within Catholic Church
COLUMBIA - Father Richard Litzau, pastor at St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia, said he agrees with responses from... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:13:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson considering special legislative session
Gov. Parson considering special legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson says he is considering calling the Legislature into a special session next month.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Man pleads guilty after officers confiscate 50 weapons
Man pleads guilty after officers confiscate 50 weapons
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 33-year-old convicted felon who tried to sell firearms to a pawn shop... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:59:04 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Bird scooters have flown into Columbia
Bird scooters have flown into Columbia
COLUMBIA - Bird scooters have made its way to Columbia. Bird scooters were put all over downtown and into... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Missouri man sues State Patrol for alleged sexual assault
Missouri man sues State Patrol for alleged sexual assault
JOPLIN (AP) — A Joplin man alleges a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper sexually assaulted him during a 2014 strip... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:51:12 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Lincoln University student killed in Jefferson City shooting
Lincoln University student killed in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University said the victim of a shooting on Tanya Lynn Drive Monday morning was enrolled as... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

CDC shows illnesses from tick bites on the rise
CDC shows illnesses from tick bites on the rise
COLUMBIA – The warm summer months are great for exploring the outdoors, but research shows you might want to be... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
10am 86°
11am 89°
12pm 91°
1pm 93°