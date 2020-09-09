GOP stalwart Schlafly faces strife following Trump support

Wednesday, April 13 2016
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Conservative stalwart Phyllis Schlafly's endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has led to internal strife — and what she claims was an attempt to oust her — at the organization she formed nearly a half-century ago to fight the Equal Rights Amendment.

The 91-year-old says six Eagle Forum board members met improperly by telephone Monday "to wrest control of the organization from me" and kicked her off the call when she objected. The six included Schlafly's daughter.

Schlafly endorsed Trump in March and introduced him at a St. Louis rally. Eagle Forum president Ed Martin tells The Associated Press the endorsement is partially behind the discord.

Board member Cathie Adams says the six still support Schlafly but voted to fire Martin. He says he remains "happily at work."

