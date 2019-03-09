GOP state lawmakers approve 'heartbeat' abortion bans

1 day 2 hours 14 minutes ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 6:56:40 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia and Tennessee joined a string of states moving to enact tough abortion restrictions when Republican House lawmakers passed bans on most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

During a tense debate in Atlanta on Thursday, several Democratic lawmakers opposed to the bill turned their backs to its author, Republican Rep. Ed Setzler. Earlier in the day, some Democratic lawmakers brought in wire coat hangers in reference to unsafe home abortions.

Setzler said his bill "seeks to recognize that the child in the womb, that is living distinct from their mother, has a right to life that is worthy of legal protection."

The Tennessee House passed similar legislation earlier Thursday after its Republican supermajority forced an end to debate without letting some Democrats speak. Several other states including Mississippi, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio and South Carolina are also considering this type of legislation.

If the measures in Georgia and Tennessee win Senate approval and are signed into law, they would trigger immediate legal challenges.

Abortion opponents across the country are hopeful the U.S. Supreme Court — with new Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — will either reverse Roe v. Wade, or uphold specific state laws that could undermine the court's 1973 ruling establishing the right of women to abort a fetus that can't survive outside the womb.

Democratic Rep. Renitta Shannon, speaking against the bill and about her own past abortion, went over time and her microphone was cut off. She refused to yield the floor until colleagues surrounded her and implored her to walk away.

Before her microphone was cut, Shannon spoke about the illegal and unsafe abortion options women faced before Roe v. Wade.

"Let's be clear, no matter what kind of law you pass to outlaw abortions, women will continue to seek and have abortions," Shannon said.

Women in Georgia can currently seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy. A fetal heartbeat is generally detectable at around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

The bill would make exceptions in the case of rape and incest, but only when the woman files a police report first. It also allows for abortions when the fetus is determined to be not compatible with life due to serious medical issues.

Setzler previously said he had "misgivings" about those exceptions, saying that "those children are just as innocent as others."

Republican Rep. Darlene Taylor asked a rhetorical question: "Who speaks for baby fetus?"

"Today I do," Taylor answered, as she read a prepared speech as if she was a baby fetus that did not want to be aborted.

Democratic Rep. Mike Wilensky said the bill clearly violates the constitution.

"We know that this bill is unconstitutional. We know that there are going to be huge costs to litigate this," Wilensky said.

The fast-tracked bill came to the floor in the final minutes before a legislative deadline by which bills must generally pass out of one house or the other to remain in play for the session.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who pledged as a candidate to sign the toughest abortion laws in the country, endorsed the proposal in a news conference after its passage in the House, but said there is more work to be done in the Senate.

"I value life and I proudly support this legislation, which protects the right of the unborn at the heartbeat," Kemp said.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has said he would sign the Tennessee bill, downplaying constitutional concerns as an issue for the courts, not his office.

Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say they'll continue to fight the bill and for safe access to abortion in Georgia.

More News

Grid
List

Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire
Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire
MOBERLY - The Moberly Fire Department quickly responded to a small fire at Break Time gas station on East US... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 8:48:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in Continuous News

Telecommunications labor dispute enters third month
Telecommunications labor dispute enters third month
AUXVASSE - After months of failed contract talks, a local communications company is gearing up for what could be a... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 6:58:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Missing Columbia man's body found in woods with gunshot wound
Missing Columbia man's body found in woods with gunshot wound
MILLER COUNTY - The body of a missing Columbia man was found in the woods near Miller County Thursday night.... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Man in custody accused of assaulting two with baseball bat
Man in custody accused of assaulting two with baseball bat
COLUMBIA — A man assaulted two people and attempted to assault another with a baseball bat Friday afternoon, police said.... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 5:07:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Remedial education rates drop at Missouri colleges and universities
Remedial education rates drop at Missouri colleges and universities
JEFFERSON CITY - A recent report from the Missouri Department of Higher Education showed that remedial education rates have declined... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 3:08:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Williamsburg Elementary closes for second time this week
Williamsburg Elementary closes for second time this week
WILLIAMSBURG — Three employees had headaches at Williamsburg Elementary earlier this week, so they closed. When they re-opened Thursday, the... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Suspect charged after high speed chase in Montgomery County
Suspect charged after high speed chase in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Deputies arrested a driver early Friday after authorities say he led them on a chase along I-70... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Columbia police investigate two overnight shots fired calls
Columbia police investigate two overnight shots fired calls
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating two reports of shots fired overnight. Police said... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 2:07:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fulton woman acts out movie scene and kills boyfriend, police said
UPDATE: Fulton woman acts out movie scene and kills boyfriend, police said
FULTON - The Callaway County prosecutor charged a Fulton woman with second-degree murder after police said she admitted to shooting... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 1:52:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Boonville police investigating burglary at Eagles Lodge
Boonville police investigating burglary at Eagles Lodge
BOONVILLE - Police on Friday said they were investigating an early Sunday morning burglary. A news release from the... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 12:51:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Callaway County authorities find fugitive hiding under residence
Callaway County authorities find fugitive hiding under residence
AUXVASSE - Authorities arrested a wanted fugitive who they found hiding under a residence. Callaway County deputies and Auxvasse... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 12:22:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Bird scooters return to Columbia
Bird scooters return to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Bird scooters are back. A spokesperson for Bird said the company resumed service in Columbia on Thursday.... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 12:22:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Cole County deputies make arrests after investigation into stolen items
Cole County deputies make arrests after investigation into stolen items
COLE COUNTY - Authorities arrested two adults and detained two juveniles as part of an investigation into thefts from unlocked... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 10:59:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Man says he was hit by truck in Fulton
Man says he was hit by truck in Fulton
FULTON - A Kansas man reported being hit by an "unknown large truck" early Friday morning, police said. A... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 9:59:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Missouri House bill to end daylight saving
Missouri House bill to end daylight saving
COLUMBIA - A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives could potentially end daylight saving in Missouri. House Bill... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 8:30:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Springfield man sentenced for sexually abusing 2 girls
Springfield man sentenced for sexually abusing 2 girls
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The man who drew attention for plans to turned abandoned grain silos in downtown Springfield into farms... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 8:13:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News

GOP state lawmakers approve 'heartbeat' abortion bans
GOP state lawmakers approve 'heartbeat' abortion bans
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia and Tennessee joined a string of states moving to enact tough abortion restrictions when Republican House... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 6:56:40 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News

President Trump will visit Alabama today after deadly tornadoes devastated the state
President Trump will visit Alabama today after deadly tornadoes devastated the state
(CNN) President Donald Trump will visit Alabama on Friday, after several tornadoes devastated parts of the state earlier this... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 6:20:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10am 43°
11am 44°
12pm 48°
1pm 51°