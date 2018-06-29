GOP Switcher-roo in a State House Race

COLUMBIA - Mike Zweifel said Friday he understands why Attorney Jennifer Bukowsky decided to withdraw her Republican nomination for District 47 of the Missouri House of Representatives. According to the Chair of the Boone County Committee of the Missouri Republican Party, C. Bruce Cornett, Bukowsky withdrew Thursday after being nominated the day before. Six representatives from Boone, Cooper, Howard and Randolph Counties voted unanimously to select Zweifel as the new nominee Thursday.

Bukowsky said in a Facebook post she was honored to be nominated, but she does not want to sacrifice time from her family. She said in the online post, "Right now in my life, my two children are very young and every minute I get to spend with them is precious. Also, my true passion is to be in the courtroom."

"Mike was a natural alternative," Cornett said. Zweifel said he has only been nominated, so he plans to file for office next week. He also plans to "play catch-up" to Democrats in the race and print business cards and campaign signs.

If elected, Zweifel said he would advocate for higher education. Zweifel also said he was surprsied to learn about Gov. Nixon's recent cuts to higher education.

"It's a high priority for everybody here in Boone County, in the 47th District. I know a lot of different people in this district work at Mizzou and work at Columbia College and work in higher education in general," Zweifel said. He works in graphic design at MU.